'Queer Eye' Season 2 Is Officially Happening And Everyone Could Not Be Happier

When it was announced ‘Queer Eye’ was being rebooted, few could have predicted its runaway success, but after a hit first series, it has officially been renewed.
Season two of the lifestyle makeover show that sees five queer men help out other guys whose lives are stuck in a rut, will be coming to Netflix.
Bosses of the streaming service are keeping schtum on when it will be airing, but the current Fab Five Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) will all be returning.
As Netflix also renewed other series including ‘Dope’, ‘Drug Lords’, ‘Nailed It!’ and ‘The Toys That Made Us’, they said in a statement: “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy - and that’s just ‘Queer Eye’.”
‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ originally ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007, with experts Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.
The re-imagining on Netflix earned an army of fans thanks to its heart-warming stories, its approach to masculinity and the bond between the Fab Five.
One of the stand-out stories from the series was Tom Jackson from episode one, whose on-off relationship with ex-wife Abby really captured the public’s imagination.
He recently revealed they are now engaged again, following his stint on the show.
‘Queer Eye’ season one is available to stream on Netflix now.