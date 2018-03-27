'Queer Eye' Season 2 Is Officially Happening And Everyone Could Not Be Happier

When it was announced ‘Queer Eye’ was being rebooted, few could have predicted its runaway success, but after a hit first series, it has officially been renewed.

Season two of the lifestyle makeover show that sees five queer men help out other guys whose lives are stuck in a rut, will be coming to Netflix.

Bosses of the streaming service are keeping schtum on when it will be airing, but the current Fab Five Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) will all be returning.