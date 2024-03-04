Noticing This When Cooking May Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

ingwervanille via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how everything from eating your dinner to brushing your teeth can reveal early symptoms of dementia.

The condition, which can go unnoticed for a long time, is best diagnosed as early as possible.

“This is because although at present there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways you can slow it down and maintain mental function if it’s diagnosed in the early stages,” NHS Wales says.

Advertisement

“A diagnosis can also help people with dementia get the right information and support, and help those close to them prepare and plan for the future.”

And now, it turns out that how you make your dinner can reveal nascent dementia symptoms ― at least, that’s according to Alzheimer’s UK.



How?

Many of us associate dementia with memory loss.

Though this is one of the most common early signs of dementia ― forgetting recent events and conversations, misplacing things, losing your way on a familiar route, and more can all be early signs of the condition ― it’s not the only symptom.



Alzheimer’s UK points out that thinking and reasoning difficulties can also signify developing dementia.

This can take the form of impaired concentration, increased confusion, and “difficulty planning or organising – for example, struggling to do the steps of an everyday task in the right order (such as cooking a meal).”



John Hopkins Medicine agrees, saying an early sign is “trouble solving basic problems, such as keeping track of bills or following a favourite recipe.”

Advertisement

This is also in line with what Dr. Richard Restak, neurologist, neuropsychiatrist, professor, and author of How To Prevent Dementia shares in his book about apraxia.

Those with apraxia may have the muscle strength and knowledge to perform a task, but simply cannot get their brain to co-ordinate the instructions to be able to do so ― an inability to perform “purposeful and highly practiced actions despite normal muscle strength and tone.”

Those with dementia may know their favourite recipe, but simply be unable to make it ― or, they may struggle to follow a written recipe.



What if I think I or a loved one have dementia?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, it’s a good idea to see your doctor ASAP if you suspect you or a loved one has dementia. Early intervention can make the condition more manageable.

If you’re supporting a loved one, “You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support them. You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” the NHS advises.