Cooper Koch Answers Everyone's 1 Big Question About His Monsters Nude Scene

Cooper Koch at the Monsters premiere last month via Associated Press

Monsters star Cooper Koch has cleared up speculation around his nude scene in the hit Netflix show.

One of many issues some critics took with the show was its homoerotic portrayal of the Menéndez brothers, who are currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents in the late 1980s.

An example of this would be one scene in which Cooper, as Erik Menéndez, is depicted in the shower, which the actor was asked about during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez in Monsters Netflix

“Just to say, mine is not a prosthetic,” Cooper noted during a countdown of iconic nude scenes, to which the host responded: “Congratulations, Cooper! You are very blessed, aren’t you?”

“Well hung,” he then responded.

The top 5 most iconic full frontal moments #WWH5 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/CcN8hH3JOz — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) October 15, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper said he’d had no issues with his full-frontal scene, that is until the water temperature in the shower dropped.

“It’s not scary, I would say it’s just uncomfortable at first,” he admitted. “It’s just cold, especially in the shower.”

“You do have to put it into context of the situation, and that we’re sort of painting a picture based on what somebody else’s perspective was,” he insisted.

“It’s not necessarily the truth of what happened. That’s just what Dominick Dunne [the journalist, portrayed in the show by Nathan Lane] thinks and there I think are other places in the story where it’s sort of planted to give people all of these different perspectives...”

“I think the goal of the show is to put all those perspectives together and let the audience be the jury,” he added. “And at the end of the show, you just make your decision on what you believe.

“And I think it’s a really interesting way of telling the story and just storytelling in general.”