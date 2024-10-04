Monsters Has Officially Been Dethroned As Netflix's Most-Watched TV Show

Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik Menéndez in Monsters MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

After two weeks in the number one spot, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story is no longer Netflix’s most watched show.

Since it began streaming last month, Ryan Murphy’s polarising true crime drama has divided opinion among critics and viewers, but has proved to be a huge draw for Netflix users.

Advertisement

However, it has now been replaced in the number one position on Netflix’s chart.

It’s probably no great surprise to hear that, as of Friday afternoon, Heartstopper has taken over the top spot from Monsters, a day after returning for its third season.

So far, the new batch of episodes have received near-unanimous praise for the way they handle “more mature” themes for Heartstopper, with the first half of the season diving deeper into Charlie’s mental health and eating disorder.

As the story unfolds, more of the central characters also begin exploring sex for the first time, although leading star Kit Connor has been quick to point out this is still done in “a very Heartstopper way”.

Advertisement

Kit Connor and Joe Locke on the set of Heartstopper season 3 Netflix

While almost all of the show’s central cast are back for the third season, one notable absentee is Olivia Colman.

As for Ryan Murphy’s Monster, a third season is currently due to begin production later this month, this time focussing on a different real killer from the 20th century.

The TV super-producer has also claimed he’d be keen to revisit the Menéndez brothers’ story in a handful of new episodes if there were to be an update in their case.