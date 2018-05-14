A close ally of Jeremy Corbyn is among a clutch of contenders for the safe seat of Lewisham East after the party drafted its first ever all-women, all-BAME shortlist for a by-election.

Claudia Webbe, who sits on the National Executive Committee (NEC) and is a councillor in Corbyn’s backyard of Islington, is understood to have the strong backing of key figures in the leader’s office and several trade unions.

HuffPost has learned that Unite the Union will now back Webbe in the contest.

After a day of interviews, she was among four activists who will now battle it out for the votes of local party members in Lewisham, with the winner chosen this Saturday.

Others in the race are a trio of Lewisham councillors Sakina Sheikh, Janet Daby and Brenda Dacres.