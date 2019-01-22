‘Coronation Street’ actor Jack P Shepherd has detailed undergoing a hair transplant, after experiencing what he’s described as “dramatic” stress-related hair loss. Last year, Jack – who plays David Platt in the ITV soap – hit back at one ‘Corrie’ viewer who criticised his appearance, specifically focussing on his hair, revealing that a break-up had prompted it to fall out. The 31-year-old actor has now disclosed that he underwent the procedure at Manchester’s Crown Clinic over the Christmas period, while the ‘Corrie’ cast went on their annual two-week break.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

He explained: “I decided to have it done because my hair loss has really escalated in the last year, particularly at the front of my scalp. I remember seeing myself on screen and thinking: ‘Oh my God, it is really falling out.’ “I thought if I am going to do it, I should act now so that I can get the benefits for longer.”

Crown Clinic Jack says his hair loss was triggered by stress and insomnia

“I have had a few personal issues off-screen which have been stressful,” he continued. “And I am also an insomniac which just adds to my stress levels. “No one likes to lose their hair and hopefully I can make really difference to my appearance because I am losing it right at the front where you notice it the most.” The procedure sees hair follicles removed individually from the back of the head, and replanted in areas where hair is more thin.

Crown Clinic Jack underwent the operation towards the end last of last year