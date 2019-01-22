‘Coronation Street’ actor Jack P Shepherd has detailed undergoing a hair transplant, after experiencing what he’s described as “dramatic” stress-related hair loss.
Last year, Jack – who plays David Platt in the ITV soap – hit back at one ‘Corrie’ viewer who criticised his appearance, specifically focussing on his hair, revealing that a break-up had prompted it to fall out.
The 31-year-old actor has now disclosed that he underwent the procedure at Manchester’s Crown Clinic over the Christmas period, while the ‘Corrie’ cast went on their annual two-week break.
He explained: “I decided to have it done because my hair loss has really escalated in the last year, particularly at the front of my scalp. I remember seeing myself on screen and thinking: ‘Oh my God, it is really falling out.’
“I thought if I am going to do it, I should act now so that I can get the benefits for longer.”
“I have had a few personal issues off-screen which have been stressful,” he continued. “And I am also an insomniac which just adds to my stress levels.
“No one likes to lose their hair and hopefully I can make really difference to my appearance because I am losing it right at the front where you notice it the most.”
The procedure sees hair follicles removed individually from the back of the head, and replanted in areas where hair is more thin.
“I would not say that I was vain, but I just want to be able to do what I want with my hair,” Jack added, citing that an “Elvis quiff” is the goal when the full effects of the procedure are in force, which will take around a year.
Jack has played David Platt in ‘Corrie’ for almost 20 years, after joining the soap when he was 12.
In 2018, he found himself in one of the show’s most hard-hitting storylines in recent times, when his character was the victim of a sexual assault.