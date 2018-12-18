Coronation Street’s Kate Connor Baby Twist Has Not Gone Down Well

ITV Pictures Rana and Kate's engagement is on the rocks

‘Coronation Street’ viewers have been left disappointed by one of the show’s latest twists, which saw Kate Connor sleep with Adam Barlow in a bid to get pregnant.

Kate (Faye Brooks) cheated on her fiancée Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia), after finding out she might not want children in the future, which left viewers both angry and heartbroken.

Specifically, many fans are unhappy with the fact Kate — who has previously identified as a lesbian — appeared to have “changed her sexuality”: