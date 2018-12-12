‘Coronation Street’ veteran Sue Nicholls has revealed she managed to talk soap bosses out of a storyline that would have seen her character turning to alcohol to help her cope with loneliness.

The soap actress, best known for playing Audrey Roberts, admitted that she “didn’t agree” with the proposed storyline as she felt it would have been out of character for the salon owner, and had been thought up just because of her age.

“There was something pitched to me years ago that the storyline could be that Audrey was at home and going home drinking a lot,” she told Digital Spy, joking: “A bit true to life actually.”