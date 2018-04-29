Shayne Ward has admitted he had a difficult time filming his final ‘Coronation Street’ scenes, claiming he had “a bit of a breakdown” on set.

The former ‘X Factor’ champion announced at the tail-end of last year that he would be bowing out of the soap, three years after first appearing on screen as Aidan Connor.

He has now discussed his final moments on the ‘Corrie’ set, revealing it wasn’t easy for him to say goodbye to the soap or his character.