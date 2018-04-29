Shayne Ward has admitted he had a difficult time filming his final ‘Coronation Street’ scenes, claiming he had “a bit of a breakdown” on set.
The former ‘X Factor’ champion announced at the tail-end of last year that he would be bowing out of the soap, three years after first appearing on screen as Aidan Connor.
He has now discussed his final moments on the ‘Corrie’ set, revealing it wasn’t easy for him to say goodbye to the soap or his character.
Shayne told the Daily Star he “bawled like a baby” when filming was all over with, adding: “I had a bit of a breakdown when I filmed my final scene. It’s one of Corrie’s most shocking exits.”
Although ‘Coronation Street’ bosses are yet to reveal the nature of Shayne’s character’s exit, The Sun previously teased that it would be a “blow for the fans”, but also a “massive TV moment”.
Over the past three years, Aidan has been involved in some important storylines, including his rivalry with Robert Preston and his infamous love triangle with Maria Connor and Eva Price.
More recently, the character donated a kidney to Carla Connor, prompting her to sign over Underworld to him, and unknowingly became a father to Eva’s child, not realising she intended to secretly give the child to Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow to raise.
Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva, is also leaving ‘Corrie’ later in the year, though she will remain on the cobbles beyond Shayne’s exit, according to Metro.