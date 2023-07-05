Coronation Street Solves Unanswered Question As Character Makes Shock Return After 5 Years

Henry Newton, as played by George Banks and Gemma Winters, as played by Dolly-Rose Campbell, in Coronation Street ITV/Shutterstock

Coronation Street is set to reveal Henry Newton is alive and well as he returns to the cobbles after five years.

George Banks is set to reprise his role as the soap villain in the coming weeks, when his character crosses paths with his ex-girlfriend Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Advertisement

Henry was last seen being taken hostage by some gangsters in the back of a car in 2018, and has not been seen since, with viewers left to ponder his fate.

However, TV Times (via Digital Spy) reports that the character will return in a guest capacity, as Gemma begins a new job working for Henry in the wake of her financial problems with now-husband Chesney.

Henry was first introduced in 2017 as the grandson of Cecil Newton, the former director of the Rovers Return brewery Newton & Ridley.

Although he first began dating Gemma as part of a bet, the pair later romantically reunited, before he attempted to buy the Rovers, only to be outbid by Jenny and Johnny Connor.

Advertisement

George has reprised his role as Henry Newton ITV/Shutterstock

George’s return as Henry is the latest in a line of casting announcements for the ITV soap.

Claire Sweeney recently made her debut as Tyrone Dobbs’ long-lost mother and Evelyn Plummer’s daughter Cassie, while two other new faces are set to join this month.

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis has been cast as Courtney Vance, who pursues a fling with Dev’s son Aadi Alahan, while The Archers’ Ryan Early will play Courtney’s husband Darren.