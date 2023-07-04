Inflation Has Even Hit Weatherfield As Corrie Fans Notice New Roy’s Rolls Detail

The cost of living crisis has – for good reason – become an important topic in the UK in the past 12 months, as prices for everything from energy bills and mortgages to food and event tickets have spiralled upwards.
Brits have been feeling the pinch amid rising costs and while TV can often provide a distraction from daily life, Coronation Street viewers have spotted that even Weatherfield hasn’t escaped skyrocketing prices.
When they’re not in the Rovers Return, residents on the cobbles can often be found grabbing a bite to eat in Roy’s Rolls, the cafe run by Corrie stalwart Roy Cropper.
The menus are displayed on posters and signs on the walls, which is how one seriously eagle-eyed viewer noticed the impact the cost of living crisis is having on Roy’s business.
Just three months ago, a pie, chips and mushy peas would set you back just £2.60 (which is an absolute steal, let’s be honest). That price is long gone though and the same meal now costs more than double at £5.50.
Of course, the tweet has sparked a lot of further questions...
And, of course, many fans have suggested this wouldn’t have happened on his late wife Hayley Cropper’s watch:
And, in a twist we definitely didn’t expect, Roy’s price rises even caught the eye of money guru Martin Lewis:
Roy is yet to respond to Martin’s jibe, but we’ll update this story as soon as there’s a response.
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.