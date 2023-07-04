Inflation Has Even Hit Weatherfield As Corrie Fans Notice New Roy’s Rolls Detail

Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, in Coronation Street ITV/Shutterstock

The cost of living crisis has – for good reason – become an important topic in the UK in the past 12 months, as prices for everything from energy bills and mortgages to food and event tickets have spiralled upwards.

Brits have been feeling the pinch amid rising costs and while TV can often provide a distraction from daily life, Coronation Street viewers have spotted that even Weatherfield hasn’t escaped skyrocketing prices.

When they’re not in the Rovers Return, residents on the cobbles can often be found grabbing a bite to eat in Roy’s Rolls, the cafe run by Corrie stalwart Roy Cropper.

The menus are displayed on posters and signs on the walls, which is how one seriously eagle-eyed viewer noticed the impact the cost of living crisis is having on Roy’s business.

Just three months ago, a pie, chips and mushy peas would set you back just £2.60 (which is an absolute steal, let’s be honest). That price is long gone though and the same meal now costs more than double at £5.50.

Inflation is real. Roy Cropper has had to put up the price of Pie, Chips & Mushy Peas by 112% in the last 3 months. #CostOfLivingCrisis @MartinSLewis @Peston @CorrieBlimey #Corrie pic.twitter.com/BWXOaqWOF5 — Gregor 🦕 (@GregorSwanson) June 30, 2023

Of course, the tweet has sparked a lot of further questions...

£2.25 for a steak & kidney pie in 1997 pic.twitter.com/Rl8KUiq1VE — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) June 30, 2023

Fleecing the coronation street community behind the mask of a friendly neighbour.

Haley would never have allowed this god rest their soul. — KW (@KW_712) July 1, 2023

I never know why Roy has such an extensive menu. He’s there making lasagna every day and people only order a bacon barm. And people who go there just for a take away cup of tea. Do they not have kettles at home? — Rob d (@duckers87) July 1, 2023

Has some cheek when he only has a four star hygiene rating. — Godrigo Hernández Cascante (@HandofGodri) July 1, 2023

And, of course, many fans have suggested this wouldn’t have happened on his late wife Hayley Cropper’s watch:

Hayley would’ve never allowed it — Craig ⎊ (@CraigTalbot_3) July 1, 2023

Hayley would be so disappointed in him for this. https://t.co/Zf4cvDPhlz — ✨ Hunnybee 💕 (@LiLeiLou) July 3, 2023

I see Roy is now at it trying Greedflation. Hayley would be turning in her grave. https://t.co/RX4TEThHOX — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) July 1, 2023

And, in a twist we definitely didn’t expect, Roy’s price rises even caught the eye of money guru Martin Lewis:

I’m very disappointed in my ITV colleague Roy. If he keeps this up, he'll come a cropper. https://t.co/2NtYj4v2Ip — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 3, 2023

Roy is yet to respond to Martin’s jibe, but we’ll update this story as soon as there’s a response.