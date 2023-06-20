Coronation Street Actor Michael Le Vell Left ‘Extremely Paranoid’ By Alleged Phone Hacking

Michael Le Vell, pictured in 2017 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell has said press intrusion into his private life left him feeling “extremely paranoid”.

The actor, whose real name is Michael Turner and has played Kevin Webster in the ITV soap for 40 years, is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), accusing it of using unlawful methods.

Michael gave evidence at the High Court in London on Monday where he said that “lots of relationships were damaged” by stories that he claims were gained by interception.

In his witness statement, Michael cited confusion after seeing an article about his arrest in 2011 on suspicion of sexual offences – of which he was later cleared – because he had only confided in close friends and family.

He also said he was considered the “Corrie mole” for some time after articles appeared in the press about fellow cast members when he was acting as an unofficial “cast rep” and serving as the go-between for management and cast.

“Whilst most people know the truth now, the defendant’s actions caused irreversible damage to a lot of my friendships at the time, as well as damage to my reputation,” he told the court.

“I also became extremely paranoid about stories coming out and blamed innocent people close to me.

“I didn’t know who I could trust. I did the same things to my friends in the pub that my co-stars did to me.

“I thought that only they knew the information and had leaked it to the press. I am guilty of the same thing to my friends.

“I treated them with immense suspicion, and eventually abandoned my local pub as I felt so paranoid. I now deeply regret this.”

In his statement, Michael said he is a very private person and that he did not want to come to London but wants to see “justice done for the injustices done by the defendant in the past”.

“The whole thing is frustrating, annoying and needless,” he continued. “I don’t want to be reopening my private life, but have been forced to relive the past again throughout the course of this litigation.

“I have had my fair share of the courts already and am annoyed that I may be required to go to court again as the defendant is being unreasonable and refusing to engage sensibly with my claim.

“I feel that they are wasting everybody’s time. They know they have done wrong, and I cannot understand why they are unable to hold their hands up and admit it.

“Having revisited all this material again, I have decided that I want my day in court.

“I need an acknowledgment from MGN that it has had a huge impact on my life and needs to face up to what it has done.”