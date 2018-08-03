The actress will play Tyrone Dobbs’ grandmother, Evelyn Plummer, who comes into his life when he decides to research his family history following the death of his mother Jackie.

Maureen will be seen on screen in September and ahead of her debut, producer Iain MacLeod has shared his excitement.

“I am beyond thrilled that we are introducing such a great new character, played by someone of Maureen’s pedigree,” he said. “Evelyn is eye-wateringly withering and will add a fresh dollop of northern humour to the show as she turns Tyrone and Fiz’s lives upside down.”

A press release announcing her role teased details about Maureen’s character, adding: “Outspoken battleaxe Evelyn will soon be ruling the roost at number 9 much to Fiz’s dismay and it isn’t long before she starts to ruffle a few feathers on the Street.”

The signing is one of Iain’s first as ‘Corrie’ producer, following his appointment to the role in June.

Moving from ‘Emmerdale’ to Weatherfield, he took over from departing executive Kate Oates, who now works on ITV drama.