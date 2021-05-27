Boris Johnson: ‘We Did Everything We Could’ To Protect The NHS And Care Homes

Boris Johnson has rejected Dominic Cummings’ claims that tens of thousands of people died of Covid unnecessarily and insisted the government “did everything we could” to save lives.

Asked whether tens of thousands died because of government action or inaction, the prime minister told reporters: “No I don’t think so”.

Johnson also initially refused to say whether Cummings was telling the truth in his explosive evidence on the handling of the pandemic to a committee of MPs on Wednesday.

“I make no comment on that,” the PM said.

But when Cummings’ claim the PM was “unfit for the job” was put to Johnson, he replied: “Some of the commentary I’ve heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality”.

Cummings also claimed it was “nonsense” to say care homes were protected during the pandemic, as people were being admitted from hospital without being tested for Covid.

But Johnson said: “We did everything we could to protect the NHS and to protect care homes as well.

“We put £1.4bn extra into infection control within care homes, we established a care homes action plan, I remember very clearly, to ensure that we tried to stop infection between care homes. We remain very vigilant.”