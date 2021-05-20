Jeremy Corbyn ‘Should Be Honest’ About Covid Jab, Starmer Aide Says

Jeremy Corbyn should be “honest” about whether he has had his coronavirus vaccination or not, an aide to Keir Starmer has said.

Sharon Hodgson told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast the ex-Labour leader should not have any privacy concerns around telling people he has had the jab.

Corbyn is 71 years old, so has been eligible for a vaccine since January.

But his office has failed to respond to requests from HuffPost UK asking if he had had the vaccine, although his parliamentary office told the Guido Fawkes website this week that Corbyn “doesn’t normally comment on personal health matters”.

Boris Johnson in March invited photographers to London’s St Thomas’ hospital when he received his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Starmer was also photographed getting the jab at the Francis Crick Institute in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency in March.

Both used the opportunities to encourage others to get vaccinated.