Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images A festival-goer gets an injection at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Festival on August 26, 2021.

The highest estimate of England’s Covid R rate has fallen slightly, according to the latest government figures.

According to the UK Health Security Agency the reproduction number is between 1.0 and 1.1.

Last week it was estimated to between 0.9 and 1.2.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England – 1.0 to 1.1 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

London – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

Midlands – 0.9 to 1.1 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.9 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)

North-west – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

South-east – 0.9 to 1.2 (unchanged)

South west – 1.0 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.2)