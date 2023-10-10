Could Iran Get Involved With The Ongoing Israel Conflict?

This aerial photo show heavily damaged buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10, 2023. BELAL AL SABBAGH via Getty Images

Iran could get involved in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militants Hamas, according to experts.

Nearly 690 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Advertisement

It followed ground and air strikes from Hamas at the weekend, which left more than 900 Israelis dead in nearby border posts, military sites and residential areas.

It has already become the deadliest conflict inside Israel since the state was formed in 1948.

Tel Aviv announced a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip on Monday, too.

An Iran-centric network called the Axis of Resistance – made up of political parties and armed groups from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Palestine – has already aligned itself with Hamas.

Now experts at the US think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think they might get involved with the bloody conflict.

And, particularly if Iranian-backed militias, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Yemeni Houthi rebels, get involved, the analysts believe it “could expand Hamas’s war with Israel into a second front”.

Advertisement

What is Iran’s relationship to Hamas?

The two sides used to row, but their relationship appears to have improved since 2014.

Tehran has even been providing materials and financial backing to the group.

Following Hamas’ deadly attack, Iran’s UN mission released a statement which said: “The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defence against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

It added: “We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.”

Is Iran already involved?

There are mixed reports about whether or not Tehran already had a hand in Hamas’ unexpected strikes at the weekend.

The Wall Street Journal claimed on Sunday that Iran had been helping to plan Hamas’ Saturday attack via meetings with militant groups since August.

However, Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement in Hamas’ attack on Saturday.

Iran’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, said the allegations were “based on political motives”, and claimed the Islamic Republic does not intervene “in the decision-making of other countries, including Palestine”.

Advertisement

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the US and Israel did not quite rule out the possibility of Iranian interference.

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the government hadn’t seen any evidence to suggest that Iran was part of the attack, but noted Tehran and Hamas have a “long relationship”.

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, also said Tel Aviv hadn’t yet determined Iran’s involvement.

Giant anti-Israel banners are hanged on buildings in Tehran. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Why would Iran get involved in the conflict?

Iran has made its allegiance with Hamas clear, and an official from the group claimed that allies – like Iran – “will join the battle if Gaza is subjected to a war of annihilation”.

Advertisement

Hamas’ allies have already hinted that this is the case, as the think tank explained.

ISW noted that “members of the Axis of Resistance have issued threats that may lead the war between Israel and Palestinian militias to expand into the region”.

The think tank also pointed out how Iran’s Kanani said on Monday that Iran would give a “devastating response” to any Israeli attack on Iran, while noting that a different Iranian-backed organisation (Badr Organisation) has threatened to attack the US if it intervenes to support Israel, too.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed militia, the Lebanese Hezbollah, have already sent artillery strikes into Israel.

The group has also sent troops to southwest Syria with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (on Iran’s orders), according to ISW.

The ISW analysts claimed: “Iran has built up a large military footprint in Syria to include weapons storage facilities, headquarters, and barracks to house its affiliated militias.”

Advertisement

The experts claimed that these deployments “are consistent with the scenario in which the Gaza War expands into a multi-front war surrounding Israel.”

What about other countries?

There has been speculation of other nations’ involvement as well – but nothing has yet been proven.

Speaking to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly on Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that Moscow could even be involved.

He said: “Iran can’t say it has nothing to do with what is going on in Ukraine if it sells Shaheds [drones] to Russia.

“Iran can’t say it has nothing to do with what is going on in Israel if its officials claim the support of what is going on in Israel.”

However, Russia has only said it is “extremely concerned”, and called for a ceasefire and peace talks.

Advertisement