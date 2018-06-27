Rachel Riley could not hide her amusement as another rude word popped up on ‘Countdown’.
The presenter’s face said it all as she was left spelling out the word ‘penises’ on her letters board during Tuesday’s show.
Rachel later posted a screengrab of the moment on Twitter, writing: “They say a picture paints a thousand words, but sometimes all you need is 9 letters.”
Never a truer word spoken.
‘Countdown’ is no stranger to childish (yet undeniably funny) moments.
When Rachel’s boyfriend, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Pasha Kovalev, appeared on the show in April, he disgraced her by serving up ‘bumhole’ as an answer to one anagram.
Last time he was on the show, he offered up the word ‘phallus’ as a solution to one of the puzzles, which didn’t even draw so much as a raise of an eyebrow from host Nick Hewer.
Last year, Rachel was left howling when a contestant offered up “vibrator” as an answer was and of course, there was the infamous episode that delivered two rude answers in the space of an hour, one of which was “shithead”.
‘Countdown’ airs every weekday from 2.10pm on Channel 4.