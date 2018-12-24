Couple Held Over Gatwick Drone Chaos Feel 'Completely Violated' Following Release

The couple questioned by police over the drone disruption at Gatwick Airport have said they feel “completely violated” by the experience and are receiving medical care.

Paul Gait and Elaine Kirk were arrested and released without charge after two nights in custody.

Speaking outside their home in Crawley, West Sussex, an emotional Gait said: “As you can probably imagine we are feeling completely violated.

“Our home has been searched and our privacy and identity completely exposed.

“Our names, photos and other personal information have been broadcast throughout the world.”

Gait added that the couple are “deeply distressed”.

“We are deeply distressed, as our family and friends, and we are currently receiving medical care.

“The way we were initially perceived was disgusting, although those that knew us didn’t doubt us for a second.

“Post release without charge or further action, we are totally overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people from all over the world and we would like to thank every single one that has done that.

“We would ask that the press please respect our privacy and leave us to try and get through Christmas as best we can.”

Gait, flanked by Kirk and a few supporters, added that the pair would be making no further comment at this time.

Their arrest followed chaos at Gatwick airport following reported drone activity which left flights grounded and more than 140,000 passengers affected.

A £60,000 reward has been offered by Gatwick Airport, Crimestoppers and charity chairman Lord Ashcroft in a bid to catch the perpetrators.