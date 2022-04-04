Courteney Cox Had A Go On A Friends Face-Swap App, And Things Did Not Go Well

Courteney Cox was left “feeling terrible” about herself after deciding to have a go on a Friends face-swap app.

However, she branded the app “one of the worst” she’d ever seen, after being unable to tell who half of them were meant to be – including her own.

While Joey, Chandler and Phoebe were more recognisable, Courtney was not impressed with one filter that was seemingly meant to be Monica.

“Who is this?... I have no idea. This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen,” she said.

As another face popped up, she asked: “Is that me?! I think my eyebrows are a little different.

“This is the worst mouth of anyone ever. It’s not Rachel because she’s got a gorgeous mouth and I… is this me?

“I feel terrible about myself.”

The Friends cast how they are more frequently recognised NBC via Getty Images

Courteney recently revealed she had some memory problems during her time on Friends, telling US show Today that she couldn’t recall shooting many of the episodes.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she admitted. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.

“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she continued. “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ’Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all’. But it’s so funny.”