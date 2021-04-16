Courteney Cox and her Friends character Monica Geller might not be that different after all.

The actor has channelled the beloved character in a new Instagram clip where the star challenged fans to “tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica.”

Courteney then proved the character’s obsessive clean and tidy traits definitely rubbed off on her IRL.

“I’ll go first,” the actor said, before revealing her impeccably ordered kitchen utensils draw, her faultlessly organised spices and flawlessly arranged pantry.

“I know,” Courteney said at the end of the video.