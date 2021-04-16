Courteney Cox and her Friends character Monica Geller might not be that different after all.
The actor has channelled the beloved character in a new Instagram clip where the star challenged fans to “tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica.”
Courteney then proved the character’s obsessive clean and tidy traits definitely rubbed off on her IRL.
“I’ll go first,” the actor said, before revealing her impeccably ordered kitchen utensils draw, her faultlessly organised spices and flawlessly arranged pantry.
“I know,” Courteney said at the end of the video.
Marie Kondo would be proud.
Courteney’s video comes just days after the official Friends Instagram account confirmed the reunion special had finished filming.
After multiple pandemic-enforced delays, the one-off programme wrapped in Los Angeles after shooting on the show’s original set at Warner Bros’ studios.
Courteney will be joined by her former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the reunion.
The special will air on the HBO Max streaming service in the US, but a UK channel has not yet been announced.
Friends aired from 1994-2004 and remains wildly popular in its current home on Netflix.