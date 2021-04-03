David Schwimmer has teased what fans should expect from the long-awaited Friends reunion special, which is to begin filming in a matter of days. It was first confirmed back in February 2020 that the cast of Friends would be recording a nostalgic look back at the show for US streaming service HBO Max, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, filming has been pushed back on a number of occasions. On Friday night, David – who played Ross Geller in the hit 90s sitcom – made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, and lifted the lid on what we have to look forward to in the one-off special. He told the host: “We’re going to be shooting a Friends reunion next week so I’m hopping on a plane this afternoon. I’m gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images David Schwimmer

David continued: “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character, we’re all ourselves – the real people. “We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.” The actor also confessed that it’s been a long time since he actually sat down and watched Friends, joking: “I should have genned up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. “I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!”

NBC via Getty Images The cast of Friends pictured ahead of the show's last series in 2004