Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favourite Memory Of Working With Matthew Perry In Beautiful Tribute

Friends stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox pictured together both in and out of character Frank Tapper / NBC/ Getty

The two actors played Monica and Chandler in all 10 seasons of Friends, with the characters beginning as pals before embarking on a romantic relationship halfway through the show’s run.

Paying tribute on Tuesday, Courteney said she was “so grateful” for “every moment” she got to share on set with her late co-star, writing on Instagram: “I miss you every day.”

She continued: “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Courteney then posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the moment in question:

When news first broke of Matthew’s death last month, the five remaining members of the core Friends cast paid their respects in a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said.

The cast of Friends pictured in the mid-1990s NBC via Getty Images

The statement continued: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”