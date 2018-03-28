Courtney Act 'Hurt And Angered' After Discovering Ann Widdecombe Voted To Keep Section 28

Courtney Act has said she is “hurt and angered” after discovering her former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Ann Widdecombe voted against the repeal of Section 28. The Australian drag artist marked the 30th anniversary of the passing of the law, which banned the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality in UK schools, on Instagram, revealing she had only just discovered the former Tory MP had voted to keep it when it was repealed in 2003.

Channel 5 Courtney Act and Ann Widdecombe

Courtney - real name Shane Janek - also questioned how fellow LGBT+ ‘CBB’ contestants Amanda Barrie and Wayne Sleep felt about sharing the house with her now she knew of this information. “Today marks 30 years since #section28 passed, a law banning the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality in schools in the U.K,” Courtney wrote. “In 2003 guess who voted to keep that law? Ann Widdecombe. “I didn’t know about this going into the #CBB house and I am so hurt and angered. “I would like to know how #amandabarrie & #waynesleepfeel about this? #lgbt.”

A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

Courtney’s BFF and fellow housemate Andrew Brady commented: “I love this so much. I c*nt believe she got away with her views and how she was given such a nice exit interview. Shocking reality of British media.” HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Ann, Wayne and Amanda for comment and is awaiting a response. During their time in the house in January, Courtney and Ann clashed on the topic of same sex-marriage. “You call it marriage equality, I call it the re-definition of marriage,” Ann said. “A marriage is a civil institution that is defined by parliament – if people want to change that I’ve got to be persuaded that its a good idea and I’m not.” She added: “It’s not just a word, it’s an institution set up for the stability of society which has been with us for centuries. Marriage is a man and a woman.”

Viewers also branded Ann “homophobic” when she labelled the prospect of a romance between Courtney and Andrew “disgusting”. Courtney also rowed with Amanda for having a friendship with Ann in the house, despite being in a same-sex marriage. “I get along with her and I’m in a civil partnership. You think you’re a platform for LGBT rights!” the former ‘Coronation Street’ star told her. “This is all mirror talk. You have your opinions and when you meet other people with strong opinions, you have a mirror reaction.” She added: “When we got married we didn’t ask for anybody’s acceptance and every single person has taken it for who we are. And it’s not all about gay rights.”