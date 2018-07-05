EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/07/2018 11:22 BST

    Courtney Act Announces Details Of Channel 4 'Dragzine' Show

    The 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner is back!

    ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Courtney Act has announced details of her own Channel 4 show. 

    The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner will host a new ‘dragzine’ talk show that will air in a late-night slot. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Courtney Act

    It will feature a mixture of celebrity guests, studio items and music numbers, blended with Courtney’s trademark wit and wisdom. 

    She said: “This is my show and I say come on in, all you heroic misfits, those of you who are a bit chipped around the edges…I want to welcome you all.

    “You bring the open minds and I’ll bring the open bar and we’ll meet in the middle for a gay old time!”

    Courtney - also known as Shane Janek - won the hearts of the nation after winning the last series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in February, where she went head-to-head with former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe on a number of LBGT+ issues.

    Channel 5
    Courtney was last on screen when she won 'Celebrity Big Brother' earlier this year

    Prior to that, she competed on the sixth season of ‘Drag Race’, where she and Adore Delano finished runners-up to Bianca Del Rio. 

    Courtney is also currently touring her show ‘Under The Covers’ across the UK.

    ‘The Courtney Act Show’ will air on Channel 4 later this year. 

    READ MORE...

    Life Lessons We've Learned From Drag Queens
    MORE:uktvCourtney Act

    Conversations