The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner will host a new ‘dragzine’ talk show that will air in a late-night slot.

It will feature a mixture of celebrity guests, studio items and music numbers, blended with Courtney’s trademark wit and wisdom.

She said: “This is my show and I say come on in, all you heroic misfits, those of you who are a bit chipped around the edges…I want to welcome you all.

“You bring the open minds and I’ll bring the open bar and we’ll meet in the middle for a gay old time!”

Courtney - also known as Shane Janek - won the hearts of the nation after winning the last series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in February, where she went head-to-head with former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe on a number of LBGT+ issues.