Fully-Vaccinated US And EU Citizens Will Be Allowed Quarantine-Free Travel To England

Fully-vaccinated US and EU nationals will be able to travel to England next month without the need to quarantine, ministers have decided. The move, which will potentially allow family and friends to see each other for the first time in 18 months, was approved by the Covid-O operations committee of the cabinet on Wednesday morning, sources confirmed to HuffPost UK. From 4am on August 2, the UK government will formally recognise American vaccine certificates, including paper versions, as well as EU versions that confirm someone has been double-jabbed. In a statement confirming the change, the department of transport said: “Passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the EMA [European Medicines Agency] and FDA [Food and Drug Administration] in Europe and the USA will be able to travel to England from amber countries without having to quarantine on arrival from 4am 2 August. “Part of the second Global Travel Taskforce review, these latest changes will boost economy and make it easier for those vaccinated in Europe or USA to return to the England and unite with family and friends.” The Scottish and Welsh governments will have to decide separately on their own arrangements. It is expected that Wales at least will follow suit because of its open border with England, while expressing “deep regret” at the UK government’s move.

Under the scheme, US and EU citizens will no longer need to quarantine for 10 days when travelling to Britain from “amber list” countries, a requirement that was ditched for fully inoculated British citizens on July 19. Both Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak believe that the failure to find a way to recognise foreign jab records means the UK has lagged behind the EU in being ready to restart international travel. Tory MP Sir Roger Gale welcomed the move, telling BBC Radio 4′s World at One programme that “for a travel industry on its knees this could not be better news”. Richard Burge, Chief Executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “So much of the London and UK economy benefits from inbound travel, so this is a welcome and safe acceleration along the road to recovery.” Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner described the plan as “reckless”, suggesting it would make it easier for even more infectious new variants to arrive in the country without proper checks. “At the moment, everybody wants to go on holiday and get back to normal as quickly as possible, but this is reckless,” she told SkyNews, “We know that the Delta variant came into this country and delayed the lifting of some of the restrictions and caused infections here. We need to make sure that we’ve got proper data-driven analysis, and that we look at an international passport for vaccines. “And we also know that people who have had the vaccine, of course, can still get the virus, so a testing regime is very important and crucial as well.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Heathrow airport