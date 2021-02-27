Covid Job Losses Reveal Structural Racism In UK Labour Market, TUC Say

Soaring unemployment figures for Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) workers holds “up a mirror to structural racism” in the UK labour market, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has said.

Unemployment among BAME workers has increased at more than twice the speed of the rate for white workers, a new study suggests, with analysis revealing that one in ten women from minority ethnic backgrounds are now unemployed.

The BAME unemployment rate “shot up” from 5.8% to 9.5% between the final quarter of 2019 and the same time last year, said the report.

Over the same period, the unemployment rate for white workers rose from 3.4% to 4.5%, according to the study.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Tuesday, shows that the unemployment rate for Black people, at 13.8%, is triple that of white people at 4.5%.

The new analysis comes as unions, charities and campaigners have signed a joint statement calling on the prime minister to take action to end structural racism and inequality.