Here's Exactly How Many People Got Covid At Those Mass Events

Anthony Devlin via Getty Images UK clubbers return to the dance floor as nightclub Circus hosts the first dance event.

Large events like club nights and gigs look likely to go ahead come summer, after a series of pilot events by the government involving 58,000 people resulted in just 15 positive cases of Covid-19.

Since April, the Events Research Programme (ERP) has analysed the Covid risk of several large-scale indoor and outdoor events, including the Brit Awards, the FA Cup Final and a club night in Liverpool.

The events tested a range of interventions – such as altering the layout of the venue, face coverings and ventilation – and all attendees took Covid tests before and after the event.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the events were a “real success” in an interview with the Evening Standard and hopes that by June 21 stadiums will be full and the lights will be back on in the West End.

The indoor gig

The Brit Awards took place on May 11 as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme and was the first large-scale indoor music event of the year.

The ceremony, which included performances by Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John, featured an audience of 4,000 people at the O2 Arena.

No cases emerged from the event where audience members were not socially distanced or required to wear face coverings once seated.

A snooker tournament

Crowds at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield were increased as the snooker tournament progressed, culminating in a full house for the final on May 2 and 3.

Four cases of Covid occurred across the 17 days of the championships.

The outdoor gig

Around 5,000 people packed into Sefton Park in Liverpool earlier this month for an outdoor gig, which included performances from Blossoms, The Lathums and local singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Two cases were recorded after the event.

A football match

The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton at Wembley on April 18 was the first outdoor sports event to welcome back spectators, though it was limited to residents and key workers living near the stadium.

There have been no cases reported from Wembley.

A night clubbing

Club night Circus hosted The First Dance in Liverpool, where revellers, who all had to produce negative lateral flow tests, did not have to wear face coverings or socially distance.

Nine cases were found among 6,000 clubbers across two nights.