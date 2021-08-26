Barcroft Media via Getty Images A worker disinfects the campus of a primary school in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Experts looking into the origins of Covid have revealed the window for any major breakthroughs is closing.

The group, convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with China back in October 2020, is now warning that the search for the virus’ origin “is at a critical juncture”.

Writing in the science journal Nature on Wednesday, the experts claimed: “Crucially the window is rapidly closing on the biological feasibility of conducting critical trace-back of people and animals inside and outside China.”

The team have been attempting to reconstruct what happened when the virus was first reported in the city of Wuhan, China, back in December 2019.

But Covid antibodies wane, making it hard to test those who might have been exposed to the virus before the first reported case linked to the pandemic.

The experts explained that Covid has seen livestock farms from across China close, and the animals culled “making any evidence of early coronavirus spillover increasingly difficult to find”.

The WHO-China collaboration had planned to trace back the products sold at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan and test livestock, pets and wildlife for evidence of Covid.