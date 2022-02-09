Covid Self-Isolation Rule To Be Scrapped A Month Early, Announces Boris Johnson

House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

The law requiring people to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid could be scrapped at the end of February, Boris Johnson has announced.

Speaking at the start of PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister said the remaining domestic restrictions could be lifted a month earlier than planned.

Advertisement

Johnson told MPs he would present the government’s “Living With Covid” strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on February 21.

“It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” he said.

Advertisement

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

There were 11,471 patients in hospital in England with Covid-19 on February 8, NHS figures show.

Advertisement

This is down 11% on the previous week but still higher than levels before Christmas.

However just 385 patients were in mechanical ventilator beds, the lowest number since last July.

Covid-19 cases in England currently average just under 64,000 a day, the lowest since mid-December, though this only includes people who have reported a positive test result and does not reflect the prevalence of the virus across the whole population.