Swot Up On Covid Testing Rules (Because Your Airline Might Not)

Airlines are giving out incorrect information on Covid testing requirements that could see passengers turned away from flights, a watchdog has warned.

Which? said a mystery shopping exercise found most agents for five major UK airlines – British Airways (BA), easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair and Tui – were unable to provide clear, consistent or accurate answers.

In nearly half of the calls, the passenger would have been turned away from their flight had they followed the information provided by the agent.

If a traveller does not meet the entry requirements and cannot board their flight, they have no recourse to a refund.

The UK and devolved governments set the rules on testing for people’s return to the UK, and foreign governments in other countries determine the rules for UK passengers’ arrivals.