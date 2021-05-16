‘The Open Road Was Ours’ – This Will Give You A Serious Case Of Wanderlust

The Work Trip

For years, travelling for work was a glamorous pipe dream, especially when I was a local reporter and the furthest trip I ever made was on the 93 bus. Annoying types told me that work travel was draining and not all it’s cracked up to be, but then, in my 30s, I moved to Australia for a job where hopping on a plane from Sydney to Melbourne, or Adelaide, or Perth, was commonplace.

And it was amazing. So I’m ashamed to say how quickly I became complacent, complaining about the early starts and living life from a suitcase. In September 2019 – by this time, back in the UK – I flew to Italy with my boss for a two-day showcase of work to clients. Stressed and a bit burned out at the time, I huffed and puffed about it more than was acceptable and even tried to get a colleague to go in my place. Still, I went.

We stayed in a beautiful villa between Pisa and Florence and were asked to do such very taxing things as morning yoga, foraging workshops, and sharing piles of delicious Tuscan food at communal tables – imagine! – in between the work presentations and professional networking.

I should – we all should – be so lucky! What an absolute privilege any kind of travel abroad is. If you ever hear me huff about getting on a plane again, please confiscate my passport and take my seat yourself. – Nancy Groves, head of life