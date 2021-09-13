Covid Winter Plan: 5 Key Bits Of News You Missed

SolStock via Getty Images A new government strategy to tackle Covid in the colder months is expected this week

Covid infection rates are already starting to rise as the UK temperature drops, so how does the government plan to protect the public?

1. Vaccine passports cancelled

Health secretary Sajid Javid has promised that vaccine passport plans for access to nightclubs and large venues have been ditched in England when speaking to the BBC on Sunday.

The public were going to have to show proof of double vaccination, a negative Covid or a completed period of self-isolation in order to gain entry, but Javid dismissed this idea.

He said: “We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it.”

The plans were supposed to be introduced at the end of September, but there was widespread backlash from the nighttime industries.

No.10 has explained that the scheme has not been dropped altogether, though. Vaccine passports will be kept “in reserve” for the later months of the year when England could see a spike in infections.

2. No plans for a winter lockdown – yet

The prime minister is reportedly “dead against” introducing a fourth lockdown over the winter.

However, pensions secretary Therese Coffey caused confusion when she told Sky News it’s “fair” to say they’re still on the table non Monday.

It’s thought the government will instead prioritise other tactics to tackle the virus, including booster jabs for the vulnerable in September.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told ITV News said these measures are to “make sure that we protect the public against coronavirus, which hasn’t gone away, but at the same time keep as much as we possibly can of our national life going”.

He added: “We have absolutely no intention to introduce further lockdowns or restrictions but, as your viewers will know, the course of this whole coronavirus means we can’t rule out anything.”

3. Profession Neil Ferguson’s advice on vaccines for children

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) member Professor Neil Ferguson said the UK’s “initial priority” should be vaccinating those aged between 12 and 15 years old, especially as other European nations are starting to overtake Britain in its vaccine rollout.

Malta, Portugal, Denmark, Spain, Belgium and Ireland all have higher rates for the number of doses handed out per 100,000 people now when compared to Britain.

He told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “There are a set of countries in Europe with considerably more population immunity than us and I think if we want to stop the risk of the large autumn and winter wave we need to boost immunity in the population.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised the government not to vaccinate this age bracket at the moment, but the idea is still under review by the country’s chief medical officers.