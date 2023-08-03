Hungover Craig Doyle Struggles Through This Morning Filming After Night Out

It’s a scenario that will be all too familiar for many of us. You met up with some friends on a weeknight, with the clear intention of “just one” drink, then ended up staying out much longer than anticipated. And when your alarm goes off the next morning, you realise that not only are you hungover, you’ve also got to struggle through the next working day.

Most of us, though, can just about get away with keeping a low profile when we’re grappling with a weekday hangover. But spare a thought for This Morning presenter Craig Doyle, who had to broadcast to the nation today while feeling the after effects of the night before.

At the start of Thursday’s edition of ITV’s daytime show, Craig’s co-host Josie Gibson told viewers that he was “not quite himself today”, asking him: “How are you doing, cherub?”

Craig suggested that he might be feeling a bit worse for wear because of “a cold or allergies”, but then revealed that he’d been out with “rugby boys and girls” the night before for “the launch of the rugby season”

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson on Thursday's This Morning ITV

“If you tell rugby players, boxers and football players that you’re going to be on This Morning at 10 o’clock the next morning, do you know what they do?” he joked. “They’ll lock you into the corner of the bar and try to destroy your day.”

“They’ve done an OK job,” he added.

Josie went on to reassure her colleague that he “looked alright” despite his night out, prompting Craig to admit: “I’ve had two hours in make-up, I’ve literally been painted.”

The TV star had been celebrating the beginning of this year’s rugby season with his colleagues on TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sport.

Craig and Josie are currently presenting This Morning while Holly Willoughby enjoys an extended summer break.