Craig Revel Horwood Reveals Bruce Forsyth Got His Name (Brilliantly) Wrong During First Strictly

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed the late Sir Bruce Forsyth forgot his name during the first ever Strictly Come Dancing show.

The notorious judge recalled the moment on Friday’s The One Show, which he co-presented alongside regular host Alex Jones as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations

Reflecting on Craig’s time on the popular dance competition, Alex pointed out that it “didn’t get off to a great start”.

A clip was then played of the show’s original lead host Sir Bruce asking Craig for his critique on a routine and accidentally addressing him as ‘Craig Devil Horwood’.

Hmmm, ‘accidentally’?

The judge, who has featured on the hit show competition since its inception in 2004, said: “Devil – he didn’t know my name then.”

He added: “But it was a wonderful first show. I mean, we had absolutely no clue what we were doing.

“We were just making it up as we’re going along, but it’s turned out really brilliant and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

Craig also spoke to this series’ contestants EastEnders’ star James Bye and professional dancer Amy Dowden in the studio.

Reflecting on Craig’s style of critiquing, James said: “He’s always encouraging. Craig’s notes are always quite specific, sometimes a little subjective.

“But ultimately they’re there to encourage us, they want us to get better and you do feel that as a celebrity on the show you definitely feel like the judges are there to to make you better.”

Last weekend, the dance competition honoured the broadcasters 100 years with routines to classic BBC theme songs and references to popular shows.

EastEnders star James paid homage to EastEnders as he performed the foxtrot to Julia’s Theme, the show’s alternative version of the classic theme song.