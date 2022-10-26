Emma Thompson Tells Of 'Terror' At Watching Husband Greg Wise On Strictly: 'He Took Years Off My Life'

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise David M. Benett via Getty Images

Emma Thompson has told of her “terror” at watching husband Greg Wise on Strictly Come Dancing last year, joking that it took “years off her life”.

Greg took to the floor with dance partner Karen Hauer for the 2021 series of the ballroom show, with Emma also delighting Strictly fans by making a number of appearances on the show, both in pre-recorded VTs and in the audience to cheer her husband on.

Advertisement

But it seems his participation had rather the effect on her.

Appearing on The One Show, Emma was asked if Greg had “inspired” her to “get herself on the dancefloor”.

Greg and dance partner Karen Hauer on Strictly BBC/Guy Levy

Her response was categoric, with the British Hollywood star replying: “No, he took years off my life. Just the terror. Oh my gosh he worked so hard, he has no weight to lose and he lost weight.

“Every time I was there I was just chewing the furniture when I wasn’t on camera. So it was quite a thing, it’s a big old thing.”

Advertisement

Emma with her daughter in the Strictly audience BBC

Greg previously insisted Strictly fans would never get to see Emma on Strictly, telling Radio Times last year: “I can categorically say no.

“No, she knows what it entails and I think that it’s enough that one of us has done it really.

“I don’t think you’d even get her in for the Christmas special.”