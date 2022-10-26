Entertainment
Emma Thompson Tells Of 'Terror' At Watching Husband Greg Wise On Strictly: 'He Took Years Off My Life'

"Every time I was there I was just chewing the furniture when I wasn’t on camera."
Ash Percival

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise
Emma Thompson has told of her “terror” at watching husband Greg Wise on Strictly Come Dancing last year, joking that it took “years off her life”.

Greg took to the floor with dance partner Karen Hauer for the 2021 series of the ballroom show, with Emma also delighting Strictly fans by making a number of appearances on the show, both in pre-recorded VTs and in the audience to cheer her husband on.

But it seems his participation had rather the effect on her.

Appearing on The One Show, Emma was asked if Greg had “inspired” her to “get herself on the dancefloor”.

Greg and dance partner Karen Hauer on Strictly
Her response was categoric, with the British Hollywood star replying: “No, he took years off my life. Just the terror. Oh my gosh he worked so hard, he has no weight to lose and he lost weight.

“Every time I was there I was just chewing the furniture when I wasn’t on camera. So it was quite a thing, it’s a big old thing.”

Emma with her daughter in the Strictly audience
Greg previously insisted Strictly fans would never get to see Emma on Strictly, telling Radio Times last year: “I can categorically say no.

“No, she knows what it entails and I think that it’s enough that one of us has done it really.

“I don’t think you’d even get her in for the Christmas special.”

The One Show airs weeknights at 7pm on BBC One. The current series of Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.50pm on BBC One.

