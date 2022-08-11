Emma Thompson Weighs In After Sean Bean Sparks Backlash Over Intimacy Coordinator Comments

Dame Emma Thompson at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier in the summer Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images

Dame Emma Thompson has spoken out in defence of intimacy coordinators, after fellow actor Sean Bean sparked a backlash with his recent comments about them.

Advertisement

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things,” said the former Game Of Thrones star, who played Ned Stark in the hit fantasy series. “Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing’…

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

Sean Bean Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Dame Emma – who worked closely with intimacy coordinators while filming sex scenes in her latest movie Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – said: “Intimacy coordinators are fantastically important.

Advertisement

“You were speaking [about] somebody who found it distracting, but another conversation, you might find that people go, ‘it made me comfortable, it made me feel safe, it made me feel as though I was able to do this work’.”

She continued: “And no, you can’t just let it flow. There’s a camera there, and a crew. You’re not on your own in a hotel room, you’re surrounded by a bunch of blokes, mostly… so it’s not a comfortable situation full stop.”

Dame Emma added: “I don’t know who the actor was, but maybe he had an intimacy coordinator accidentally at home?”

The Love Actually star isn’t the only high-profile figure to have spoken out in support of the new additions to production crews, whose job is to ensure actors feel safe and supported while filming intimate scenes.

Jameela Jamil and Rachel Zegler were quick to issue rebuttals to Sean’s comments after they were shared widely on social media earlier this week.