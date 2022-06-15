The first trailer for the new film adaptation of Matilda has been unveiled – showing Emma Thompson’s take on Miss Trunchbull in all her terrifying glory.

In the new teaser, released on Tuesday afternoon, the Oscar-winning star is seen in action as the iconic headmistress character for the first time.

Over the course of the minute-long clip, the domineering and abusive Trunchbull is heard warning the titular heroine that “criminals like you need a real lesson”, and recreating the infamous scene from Roald Dahl’s original story in which she swings a girl by her pigtails.

“See if that child is still alive,” she is heard instructing in the teaser, after carrying out the treacherous act.

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull Sony Pictures UK

Matilda was previously adapted for the big screen in 1996, with Mara Wilson in the lead role and Pam Ferris playing Miss Trunchbull.

However, rather than remaking the 90s classic, this new film is an adaptation of the hit musical that has been running on the West End since 2011, with music by comedian Tim Minchin.

Alisha Weir in action as Matilda Sony

Child performer ​​Alisha Weir plays Matilda in this new version, with James Bond star Lashana Lynch in the role of the sweet-natured school teacher Miss Honey.

Joining them are Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents, the Wormwoods, while Sindhu Vee will portray another teacher at school.

Bruce Bogtrotter's cake-eating scene has made it into the new film Sony

Other clips featured in the trailer include Bruce Bogtrotter chowing down on a chocolate cake, as well as Matilda bonding with Miss Honey outside of the classroom.