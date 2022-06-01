Kristen Stewart Reacts To People Walking Out Of Screenings For Her New Film

Kristen Stewart Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is speaking out after critics walked out of a press screening of her latest film during the Cannes Film Festival last week.

Stewart’s upcoming film Crimes Of The Future, directed by David Cronenberg, follows a performance artist who undergoes surgery in front of an audience as part of his schtick.

In the horror-meets-sci-fi picture, the Spencer star plays an investigative surgeon named Timlin who becomes transfixed with the artist’s body in a dystopian world.

Much like many of Cronenberg’s previous work such as The Fly and Shivers, his latest project contains graphic scenes that some critics just couldn’t handle watching, including a controversial scene of a child autopsy.

Despite receiving backlash, ​​Kristen told Insider that she doesn’t mind the walkouts or the questionable nature of the film.

She shared that she wasn’t repulsed by the hair-raising contents of the movie and praised Cronenberg’s body-horror films that can often make for “difficult” viewing.

“Everyone loves to talk about how his movies are difficult to watch and it’s fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings,” the actor said.

Kristen opened up about why she resonates with the Canadian director’s films.

“Every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open. You wanna lean in toward it,” she said. “And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that’s the only reason we’re alive. We’re pleasure sacks.”

The Twilight actor also pointed out that walkouts usually happen every year at Cannes.

Regardless of the critics who couldn’t stomach the visuals, the Cannes film still received a seven-minute standing ovation, according to CinemaBlend.

Stewart stars alongside Léa Seydoux (Spectre) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) in Crimes Of The Future, which is set to hit cinemas on June 3.