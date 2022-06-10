These First Look Pics Of Harry Styles And Emma Corrin In My Policeman Are All Kinds Of Swoonsome

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman Amazon Prime

Ever dreamed of gazing into Harry Styles’ eyes on a summer’s day whilst taking refreshing dip?

Emma Corrin got to do exactly that in one of the first-look images of her forthcoming film with the former One Direction star.

The Crown actor stars alongside Harry in Amazon Prime’s romantic drama My Policeman, which is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel of the same name and follows a love triangle in 1950s Britain that flashes forwards to the 90s.

Harry plays Tom, the titular police officer, while Emma, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, plays his wife Marion, a teacher.

Meanwhile, David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick, with who Tom embarks on a passionate affair.

Another image shows them engrossed in conversation in an art gallery while Patrick appears to guide them around.

(L-R) David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in My Policeman Amazon Prime

Filming took place in Venice and Brighton.

Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett star as older versions of the main characters.

Michael Grandage directed the film from an adapted screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.