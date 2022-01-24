Emma Thompson Reveals She Rehearsed ‘Entirely Nude’ With Cast And Director Of New Film

Emma Thompson has revealed she rehearsed “entirely nude” with the cast and director of her latest film to prepare for getting naked on screen.

In the new comedy-drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Emma plays retired widow Nancy who hires a young male escort named Leo, played by Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack, for a night of pleasure and self-discovery.

The movie, directed by Sophie Hyde, sees Emma appearing in her first ever nude scene, which involved some very naked preparation.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

“Sophie, Daryl, and I rehearsed entirely nude and talked about our bodies, talked about our relationship with our bodies, drew them, discussed the things that we find difficult about [them], things we like about them, and described one another’s bodies,” Emma revealed during the film’s virtual premiere at the weekend (via Entertainment Weekly).

She added: “It’s very challenging to be nude at 62. [Nancy] stands in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe.”

Emma also reflected on the “dreadful demands” women still face today both in society and on screen.



“Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real world but also in acting,” she said.

“This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it’s worse now.

“I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Saturday 22 January. A UK release date is TBC.