Last week James, who was axed from Strictly in 2014, critiqued EastEnders star Rose in his Hello column following her Frozen-themed Quickstep from Musicals Week.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Their dance was a perfect example of when the theme of the musical takes over from the quality of the dancing.”

Craig has now called out his former Strictly colleague, calling his verdict “crazy” as he heaped praise on the soap star.

Advertisement

(L-R) Craig Revel Horwood and James Jordan Rex

He told The Mirror: “I mean, that’s just crazy, she’s absolutely wonderful and I think she’s incredible... So I completely disagree with him.”

Craig then reignited his age-old rivalry with James, saying he was “desperate” for his job on the judging panel.

Advertisement

“I think he’s obviously just trying to make headlines and get a job as a judge,” he said. “He’s always wanted that. He’s desperate for my job, but he’ll never get it.”

Last year, Craig labelled James “bitter and twisted” after the pro praised everyone on the show – except for the judges in a tweet.

“[Strictly] gave us all some needed joy,” James tweeted. “All the pros and celebs have been brilliant and worked their socks off to entertain us all.

“The hair, makeup and costume team and everyone behind the scenes. However, the judges need a bit of improvement.”

Advertisement

“He would say that,” Craig later told OK!. “Honestly, we won’t make amends until he stops slagging me off!

“His comments and scores on Twitter always tally up with mine. He thinks the same as I do and it makes me laugh because he clearly wants my job!”

On whether he saw a spot on the panel in James’ future, Craig continued: “Not in a million years. He’s too bitter, he’s too twisted!”