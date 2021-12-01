John Whaite BBC/Ray Burmiston

John Whaite has suffered a setback ahead of this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing quarter final after being forced to miss training on doctor’s orders.

The Great British Bake Off winner was made to rest after his hips were left in “so much pain” during rehearsals for his and pro partner Johannes Radebe’s Salsa routine.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, John revealed on Instagram that he was on his way home after a session with the physiotherapist.

“Going home to rest,” he wrote. ”My hip flexors are in so much pain and the physio has recommended a day of rest.

Advertisement

“I’ll watch Christmas films all day and eat Haribo.”

John posted this on his Instagram story Instagram

John had been suffering with his hips last week ahead of his Argentine Tango, which topped Saturday’s leaderboard.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo on Instagram, John wrote: “This gal Jen Nash performed so much physio on me over the weekend because all those lunges and lifting Jo has knackered my hips. Thank you Jen!”

This weekend will see John and Johannes dancing the Salsa to Sister Sledge’s We Are Family.

The five remaining couples are all vying for a place in the semi-final, following Tilly Ramsay’s exit from the competition on Sunday.

John and Johannes topped last week's leaderboard with their Argentine Tango BBC / Guy Levy

Earlier this week, John hit back at social media “trolls” sending abuse to members of this year’s cast.

Advertisement

Writing on his Instagram story, John said: “If you’re trolling any of my Strictly pals (or anyone on the planet for that matter) let me ask you… what have you done today to be vulnerable? What have you done today that is inspiring? What have you done today to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“If the answer is ‘nothing’ then pipe down.” He added: “Don’t judge a person before you’ve walked a mile in their (dance) shoes.” Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One.