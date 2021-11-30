Strictly Come Dancing airs its semi-final this weekend BBC / Guy Levy

With five couples left in the competition, Strictly Come Dancing bosses have announced the songs and dances for this year’s quarter-final.

After landing at the top of the leaderboard last week, it’s been revealed that John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be dancing the Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge.

Having survived the most recent-dance off, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson will be hoping to avoid the bottom two with what promises to be a dramatic Argentine Tango to Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight.

We can also look forward to a Tango from Dan Walker, while AJ Odudu will be aiming for that elusive 40 for her Salsa routine.

Five couples, five fabulous routines. Find out what's in store for the #Strictly Quarter Final.



Five couples, five fabulous routines. Find out what's in store for the #Strictly Quarter Final.

Here’s the full list of what we can expect from Saturday night’s live show…

AJ and Kai will be dancing the Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan

Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the American Smooth to This Will Be by Natalie Cole

Dan and Nadia will be dancing the Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project

John and Johannes will be dancing the Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge

Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Argentine Tango to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Last week saw Tilly Ramsay leaving the competition after her third time in the bottom two.

Her dance-off performance was particularly noteworthy as her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin suffered a wardrobe malfunction and ended up finishing the routine completely shirtless.