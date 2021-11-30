John Whaite in the It Takes Two studio BBC

Strictly Come Dancing favourite John Whaite has hit back at social media “trolls” sending abuse to members of this year’s cast.

On Monday night, the former Great British Bake Off winner spoke out about the hate some contestants have been receiving, urging those responsible to “pipe down”.

Writing on his Instagram story, John said: “If you’re trolling any of my Strictly pals (or anyone on the planet for that matter) let me ask you… what have you done today to be vulnerable? What have you done today that is inspiring? What have you done today to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“If the answer is ‘nothing’ then pipe down.”

He added: “Don’t judge a person before you’ve walked a mile in their (dance) shoes.”

John and his dance partner Johannes Radebe received rave reviews for their Argentine Tango BBC / Guy Levy

This year’s series has seen John make history as one half of the first Strictly partnership made up of two men.

Over the course of the series, he and his professional partner Johannes Radebe have become frontrunners, topping the leaderboard last week with their Argentine Tango routine.

The pair revealed last month that they have turned off most of their social media accounts since Strictly began, in a bid to block out homophobic abuse.

Johannes recently told Attitude magazine: “I did it for the sake of my mental health. For me to function properly and give John the experience he deserves, I need to be fit mentally and physically.

“If you consider what people are saying about you on social media you would never survive an experience like this.”

