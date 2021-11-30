Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin Speaks Out On Dance-Off Wardrobe Malfunction: 'The Shirt Had A Mind Of It's Own'

Nikita Kuzmin and Tilly Ramsey BBC

The professional dancer ended up performing completely shirtless when he and Tilly landed in the bottom two for the third time.

Early into their performance in the dance-off, which saw them go up against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, Nikita’s shirt came open, before he then whipped it off completely.

Speaking about the unexpected moment during an appearance on It Takes Two following their exit from the competition on Monday, Nikita said: “Unfortunately the shirt had a mind of its own! The first step was Tilly’s, she was the one who unbuttoned my button! Check the VR!

“No, honestly, we felt the energy and we also saw Rhys and Nancy’s dance and they were amazing, so I thought I had to bring something to fight fight fight!”

During the interview, Nikita also admitted he agreed with the judges’ score of 30 for his and Tilly’s Samba, which landed them at the bottom of the leaderboard, and ultimately led to their exit.

He said: “Samba is a very difficult dance, you have a different body rhythm to your steps, different feet and arm actions, so many things that you have to do. At the same time you have to be sassy, doing all of the beautiful shimmy things that Tilly did. So unfortunately, I agreed.”

The pair appeared on It Takes Two after their exit BBC

Speaking about the dance, Tilly said: “I actually watched back our week one dance the other day and then watched this dance, and I couldn’t believe it was me still. In that one I could barely let go of Nikita whereas in this one he’d managed to get me dancing around the floor smiling, shaking and just having fun.”

Of her exit, she added: “You know what, I’m so sad that’s its over but I’m also celebrating what we’ve done in the past ten weeks. It’s just been amazing and I want to look back at it positively, because that’s what it was, just the best experience.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One, while It Takes Two airs weekdays at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

