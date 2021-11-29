Giovanni Pernice BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has spoken out following fresh tabloid reports about his love life.

Over the weekend, the Italian dancer was rumoured to be “secretly dating” reality star Verity Bowditch, who has been part of the Made In Chelsea cast since 2019.

The Sun claimed that the pair have had “several secret meetings” in recent history, following Giovanni’s split from ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins.

However, he swiftly set the record straight on his Instagram page, insisting he’s not “dating” anyone at present.

Verity Bowditch David M. Benett via Getty Images

“Happy Sunday beautiful people… always wanting to speak the truth over here,” he wrote on his Instagram story over the weekend. “It’s news to me that I am dating… didn’t know anything about it.

“At the moment as you all know, it’s all dance, dance, dance, which is wonderfullll daaaarling. That’s the reality, no drama here.”

Poking fun at the source of the rumours, he added: “Have a great day – ‘THE SUN’ is shining!”

Giovanni Pernice dismissed rumours he and Verity were "dating" on Instagram Instagram/Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni confirmed back in July that he and former Love Island star Maura Higgins were an item, though it was later reported they’d split up after four months together.

He has previously been in a relationship with former Strictly contestants Georgia May Foote and Ashley Roberts, and has also been linked with former TOWIE star Jessica Wright.

On this year’s series of Strictly, Giovanni has been partnered with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, with the pair having emerged among the frontrunners for the Glitterball Trophy.

Rose and Giovanni performing the Paso Doble over the weekend BBC / Guy Levy