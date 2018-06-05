Back in 2015 stationery brand Crayola had to issue a (rather strongly worded) statement to ask that beauty bloggers stopped using their coloured pencils as eyeliner, saying: “They are not designed, tested or approved for this purpose.”

But three years later, they seem to have finally decided to give the people what they want: a Crayola-inspired beauty range.

Teaming up with Asos for an exclusive 58-piece makeup collection, the brands have not shied away from the crayon maker’s iconic packaging and have created what is likely to become one of the most coveted collections of the summer.