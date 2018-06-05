Back in 2015 stationery brand Crayola had to issue a (rather strongly worded) statement to ask that beauty bloggers stopped using their coloured pencils as eyeliner, saying: “They are not designed, tested or approved for this purpose.”
But three years later, they seem to have finally decided to give the people what they want: a Crayola-inspired beauty range.
Teaming up with Asos for an exclusive 58-piece makeup collection, the brands have not shied away from the crayon maker’s iconic packaging and have created what is likely to become one of the most coveted collections of the summer.
Crayola Beauty includes 24 shades of stick foundation, plus lip and cheek crayons, highlighters, mascaras, makeup brushes, and five palettes (three eye, one face, and one lip). And they are all 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
The majority of the products come in a stick formula, similar to the Nars ‘chubby pencil’ style products.
Everything in the range is also designed to be gender-fluid, a directive that is also echoed in the inclusive campaign imagery for the brand.
The products are already available to shop online at Asos, with prices ranging from £9 to £25.