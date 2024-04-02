The Surprising Cream Alternative Experts Use In Soups And Sauces

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

Most of us know that the secret to many restaurants’ delicious offerings is lots of butter and cream.

But if you’re not keen on lobbing a jar of the delicious dairy into your food, director of culinary school Milk Street, Rosie Gill, said there’s a surprising alternative.

“Did you know bread makes things creamy? That you can use it in place of cream, mayo, or mustard?” Milk Street shared in the caption of their TikTok.



WHAT?

Yes, really.

“Unlike dairy, which tends to mute flavour, bread allows flavour to come through, while the starch and structure adds velvety thickness,” their caption reads.

“Think why we add pasta water to sauces ― when we’re going for silkiness, the answer’s usually starch.”



How do I add it to food?

Gill shared that you can add bread to soup before blending it up for a creamier finish.

And for a dressing, you can soak the bread in hot water or something tasty like chicken broth if you have it. Then, mix the water or broth with the soaked bread and some nuts in a blender.

Lastly, if you’re making a vinaigrette, Gill says “skip the mustard ― you got it, use bread.”

She advises we grab some spare croutons from our salad, whizz them up with some oil, nuts, vinegar, and spices, and voila ― “you get a beautiful, creamy dressing.”

“It’s better than Caesar [dressing],” she claims.



Commenters were pleased with the information

“Good tip for vegans,” one TikTok user said.

“Wait... I can have lobster bisque again?“another commenter said. “I’m lactose intolerant and this is the best news I’ve heard in weeks.”

“My stomach loves these dairy-free options,” yet another app user said.

BRB, off to try this tip...