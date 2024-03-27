The Secret Ingredient Restaurants Use To Ensure The Best Scrambled Eggs

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

Scrambled eggs are one of those things, like an omelette, that’s hard to ruin but surprisingly tricky to perfect.

My battle between watery, runny slop and rubbery car tyre eggs rages constantly. So it’s a good thing pros like former chef @SenpaiKai9000, who’s worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, has some advice on how to perfect the dish.

In a YouTube Short titled Why Restaurant Eggs Are Better, he shared a few tips on how to turn the simple ingredient into silky, delicious perfection.



How?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the chef shared that a massive hunk of butter helps.

“But another trick you’ll see, specifically with Chinese-style eggs, is that corn starch is used to keep the eggs from splitting and becoming all watery.”



Mandy at Lady and Pups swears by the technique, and her blog post sharing her discovery has impressed writers at Slate and New York Times Cooking.

It “prevents them from setting up too firmly, resulting in eggs that stay tender and moist, whether you like them soft-, medium- or hard-scrambled,” NYT Cooking says.



How do I add it?

Chef @SenpaiKai9000 advises we crack six eggs into a pan “And add in a teaspoon of cornstarch.”



Lady and Pups goes with cornstarch that’s been mixed with a little water to create a slurry ― the choice is down to you. NYT Cooking adds that potato or tapioca starch also works.

“Over medium heat the whole time, keep mixing your eggs, making sure to get at the bottom and the sides, too,” @SenpaiKai9000 says.

Then, add in an “absurd” three tablespoons of butter “and mix to emulsify.”

Stop cooking once the eggs are set, and remove them from the heat if you notice they’re cooking too quickly.